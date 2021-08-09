Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talend were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,618. Talend S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

