Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.76. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

