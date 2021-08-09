Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 7.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $95.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lemonade traded as high as $86.88 and last traded at $86.88. 37,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,736,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.90.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $2,838,303. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of -29.74.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

