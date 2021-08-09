LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 1,679.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 520,118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 222.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 424,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 308.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. LG Display has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

