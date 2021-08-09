Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

LBRT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. 13,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.10.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $340,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,943,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,492,216 shares of company stock worth $189,662,944 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

