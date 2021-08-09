Liberum Capital Boosts Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target to GBX 550

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

FXPO stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.68) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 447.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 5.74%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In other news, insider James North purchased 4,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

