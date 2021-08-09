Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a $110.00 target price on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.46.

Shares of LSPD opened at $97.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $97.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,287,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 133,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

