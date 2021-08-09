Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.36.

LSPD opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.97. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.43.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

