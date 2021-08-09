Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $114.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.36.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $97.18 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.43.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

