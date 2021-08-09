Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will announce $210,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the highest is $220,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $390,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $33.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 million to $70.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $27.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of LMNL stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81. Liminal BioSciences has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

