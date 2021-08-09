Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.300 EPS.

LIN stock opened at $305.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $310.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.50. The stock has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. boosted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.