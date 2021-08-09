Linden Rose Investment LLC Sells 35 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Linden Rose Investment LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $14.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,330.56. 21,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,919. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,470.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.