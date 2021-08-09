Liquity Market Cap Reaches $59.30 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $59.30 million and approximately $590,097.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $7.13 or 0.00016435 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00127475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00145850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,387.44 or 1.00023940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.24 or 0.00788984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,318,889 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.