Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,198,000 after purchasing an additional 539,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,400,000 after purchasing an additional 201,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 275,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,759,342. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

