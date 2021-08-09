Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.37.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,723. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

