Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,396. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

