Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 3,100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $370.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $365.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

