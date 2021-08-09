Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.38.

LOMA opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $940.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.53. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.98 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

