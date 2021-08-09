Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.