Lotto Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. Lotto has a total market cap of $34.86 million and approximately $733,731.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lotto has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00359168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.