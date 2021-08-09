Lua Token (LUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,100.00

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00826165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00105031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00040048 BTC.

About Lua Token

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.