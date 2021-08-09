LuaSwap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0734 on Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $391,538.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00831159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00106907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00040149 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,354,783 coins and its circulating supply is 102,367,128 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

