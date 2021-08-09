Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $143,990,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after acquiring an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $408.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.94. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $415.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.31.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

