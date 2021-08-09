Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit’s (NASDAQ:DRAYU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DRAYU stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit alerts:

About Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.