Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 624,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 354,013 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $45.80 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

