Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Magnite stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,226 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,015 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magnite by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Magnite by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Magnite by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

