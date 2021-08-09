Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Down 3.9%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $32.52. 11,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,479,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 338.53 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $137,901.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 269,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,002,233.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,226 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,015. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,518,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

