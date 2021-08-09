Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.58. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

