MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.22. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $19,525,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

