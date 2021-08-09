Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 1-Year High at $167.73

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.73 and last traded at $165.39, with a volume of 392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.43.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 112.45 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.