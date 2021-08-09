Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,304.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Markel Corporation’s second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. Markel stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. The company is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively. However, high costs continue to put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. High debt level raises financial risk.”

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,257.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,268.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,208.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

