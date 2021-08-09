Marketfield Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,923 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. EOG Resources makes up about 1.4% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,721. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

