Marks Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Marks Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises about 3.6% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,297. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.92.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.