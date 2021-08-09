Marks Wealth LLC Has $31.39 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Marks Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises 10.6% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC owned about 0.55% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $31,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $267.04. 17,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,289. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.57 and a fifty-two week high of $271.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.44.

