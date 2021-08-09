Marks Wealth LLC Invests $308,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.16.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,089,000 shares of company stock worth $17,131,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $13.92. 141,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,409,029. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.63.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

