Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $62.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

