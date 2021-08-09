Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $35.06 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. United Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 105,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 45,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.48. 47,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,503,163. The firm has a market cap of $470.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

