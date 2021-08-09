Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,362 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Adobe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Adobe by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 27,782 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $629.26. 3,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $580.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $632.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

