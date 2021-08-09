Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,289 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.5% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.68. 47,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,274,364. The company has a market capitalization of $244.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.