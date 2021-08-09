MASQ (MASQ) Trading 34.3% Higher This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. MASQ has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $114,470.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MASQ has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00135274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00147038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,418.53 or 0.99873701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00784070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,708,106 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

