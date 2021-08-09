MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Director Sells $1,029,800.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Director Donald E. Schrock sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,888.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38.

MXL stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.96. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

