Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 44.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.36. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

