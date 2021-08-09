Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.16 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

