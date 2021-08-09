Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,644,000 after buying an additional 801,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,473,000 after buying an additional 222,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after buying an additional 372,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,255,000 after buying an additional 90,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after buying an additional 446,234 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

