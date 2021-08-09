Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 28,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Apple by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 827,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $113,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,309 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 36,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,351,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.14 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

