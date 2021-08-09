Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,088 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

IVW stock opened at $76.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

