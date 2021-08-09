Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 52,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $112,050,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $54.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

