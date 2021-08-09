Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes $261,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

