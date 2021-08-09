Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Mazda Motor had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

