Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,684 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mechel PAO were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTL opened at $2.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13. Mechel PAO has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

